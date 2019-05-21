|
of Tewksbury; 67 TEWKSBURY Raymond R. Desmarais, age 67, a resident of Tewksbury died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Wingate at Belvidere.
He was born in Lowell on July 18, 1951, and was a son of the late Henry and Jeannette (Baril) Desmarais.
Earlier in life Raymond was employed by Wang for many years.
He enjoyed his time spent at his day program, Home Away From Home.
He is survived by a brother, Leo Desmarais of Dracut; two sisters, Irene Guenard of Lowell and Claire Daigle and her husband Ernest of FL; a sister-in-law, Freda Desmarais; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Francis Desmarais, Roger Desmarais, Marie Houston, and Yvette Rivet. Desmarais Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Thursday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro. In lieu of flowers donations in Raymond's name may be made to The Pond View Residence, c/o Leo Desmarais, 14 Christy Ave., Dracut, MA. 01826. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019