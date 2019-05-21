Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
93 Lakeview Avenue
Tyngsboro, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Desmarais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond R. Desmarais

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond R. Desmarais Obituary
of Tewksbury; 67 TEWKSBURY Raymond R. Desmarais, age 67, a resident of Tewksbury died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Wingate at Belvidere.

He was born in Lowell on July 18, 1951, and was a son of the late Henry and Jeannette (Baril) Desmarais.

Earlier in life Raymond was employed by Wang for many years.

He enjoyed his time spent at his day program, Home Away From Home.

He is survived by a brother, Leo Desmarais of Dracut; two sisters, Irene Guenard of Lowell and Claire Daigle and her husband Ernest of FL; a sister-in-law, Freda Desmarais; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the brother of the late Francis Desmarais, Roger Desmarais, Marie Houston, and Yvette Rivet. Desmarais Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Thursday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro. In lieu of flowers donations in Raymond's name may be made to The Pond View Residence, c/o Leo Desmarais, 14 Christy Ave., Dracut, MA. 01826. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Raymond R. Desmarais
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now