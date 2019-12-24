Lowell Sun Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St.
Tewksbury , MA
Raymond R. Lussier Obituary
Investment Advisor

Tewskbury

Raymond R. Lussier, age 72, of Tewksbury, formerly of Peabody and Saugus, passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Vietnam War Army Vet., Investment Advisor for his own company Financial Advisors Network. Beloved husband of Louise (Fifield) Lussier. Father of Deborah A. Destler (Jonathan) of Los Angeles, CA, Emily L. Lussier (Oscar DeVlaminck) of Londonderry, NH, and Suzanne M. Quirxtner (Thomas) of Los Angeles, CA. Grandfather of Preston Simao, Gabriella and Samantha Destler, Christian and Amelia Quirxtner. Brother of Janice D. Hallinan (M. Thomas) of Peabody, and Nancy J. Perry (Michael) of Amesbury. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Lussier

There are No Calling Hours. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10 am. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury for his Memorial Funeral Mass. Interment of his ashes will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
