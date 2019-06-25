|
Raymond "Ray" V. Wilson
Loving Husband and Father
WESTFORD - Raymond "Ray" V. Wilson, a longtime resident of Westford, died unexpectedly on June 20, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus, aged 77 years. He was the beloved husband of Margaret M. (Freitas) Wilson, with whom he had celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, January 8, 1942, he was the son of the late Raymond S. and Alice (Vickers) Wilson. He attended Westford schools, having lived in Westford all his life.
Ray and Peggy married on February 9, 1963, and settled in Westford to raise their family, in the home he built by himself.
Ray worked as a molder at the former Graniteville Foundry for many years. In 1979, he and Peggy opened Ray Wilson Bark Mulch on Carlisle Road in Westford, and quickly developed a large, loyal following. For 38 years, Ray greeted customers with his trademark cigar, in a truck always filled with a more than generous amount.
An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Ray loved to camp and fish, especially at Race Point in his younger years. He also enjoyed going to stock car races in New Hampshire, especially the Ollie Silva Classic race in Lee, NH every year. One of his favorite things was traveling in his motor home to the Fryeburg Fair in Maine.
Unassuming, honest, and kind, Ray will always be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated businessman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Katherine A. Wilson of Westford, a son, Raymond S. Wilson II of Tyngsborough, two sisters, Sandra (Wilson) Norman of Longview, Texas, and Virginia Hartley of Tyngsborough, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Freitas) and George Alcorn of Westford, several nieces and nephews, and his golden retriever fur babies, Charlie and Sunny. He was the brother of the late David Wilson, and brother-in-law of the late Victor B. Norman and James Hartley.
WILSON - In Lowell, June 20, 2019. Raymond V. Wilson, of Westford, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Margaret M. Wilson. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM. It being his wish, funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Ray's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019