Lowell
Raymond William Hilliard, 88, died peacefully, Friday, April 10th at Palm Center in Chelmsford, MA.
Raymond was born on November 5, 1931, a son of the late Esther (Lord) and Herbert Hilliard.
Upon graduation, Raymond enlisted in the US Navy and served his country proudly until being honorable discharged. He then went on to work for WR Grace for 33 years prior to his retirement.
In his free time, Raymond was an avid reader and loved jazz. He enjoyed learning about the U.S. government and its presidents and politics. He was a Naturalist and particularly enjoyed notable authors such as Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson. Additionally, he enjoyed photography, camping, canoeing, ornithology and being in nature.
Raymond is survived and will be deeply missed by his 2 sons, Scott Hilliard and his wife Elaine of Haverhill, and David Hilliard of Boston; grandchildren, Matthew Hilliard, Jennifer Hilliard. He is also survived by his partner Barbara Eddy of Cumberland, RI; great-grandchildren, Casen and Briella; siblings, Robert "Jack" Hilliard and his wife MaryAnn of Merrimack, NH, Carol McMullen and her husband David, Judy Andrews and her husband John of PA.
Due to health precautions around COVID-19, all services will be private.
View the online memorial for Raymond William Hilliard
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020