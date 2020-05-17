Lifelong Lowell resident; 84
Lowell
Real M. Bernier, 84, most adored uncle, friend and musician, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Encompass Health Rehab. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline G. (Lambert) with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to her passing in August of last year.
Born in Lowell in July of 1935, he was a son of the late Adelard and Mary (Lemay) Bernier. Real attended Lowell schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School. Prior to retirement he was employed in the shipping and receiving division of Preleo Corporation. Real and Pauline were devoted Catholics and parishioners of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish and St. Rita Parish.
Real was blessed with an instinctive understanding of music and taught himself to play many instruments including piano, guitar, fiddle and steel guitar, his favorite. He helped form the band Four B's of Lowell in the 1960's, playing halls and weddings for over 10 years. Real continued making music and played every day, recently entertaining the community at Bruyere Gardens at D'Youville, where he most happily resided. Real enjoyed sharing his talents and gifts, especially classic country songs, and he had a knack for knock-knock jokes. Real loved to laugh and his sunny disposition and infectious smile brought joy to all he met. His sincere sweetness and gentleness will be missed by many.
Survivors include beloved sisters-in-law, Maryline (Boucher) Bernier of Gainesville, GA, Yolande (Lambert) and Roland Bousquet of Abington, MA, and Marguerite, Claudette and Estelle Lambert, of Lowell; and dear nieces and nephews, Jeannette (Bernier) Mitchell of Weare, NH, Roger Bernier of Suwanee, GA, Carl Bernier of Warwick, RI, Judith (Bernier) Baer of Gainesville, GA, Michelle Lambert of Chelmsford, MA, Jacqueline (Lambert) Smith of Hudson, NH, and John Lambert of Dunn, NC. Real was predeceased by siblings, Roland and Donald Bernier, and half siblings, Rosario and Elzear Bernier, Aurore Pellerin, Lucia Bellemare, Exauria Lamy, Yvonne and Germaine Anctil, and nephew Donald Bernier.
Private services we held at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather again. Donations in Real's memory may be made to D'Youville Life & Wellness Community (dyouville.org/dyouville-foundation/donate/), or mail to D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.