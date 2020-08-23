1/1
Rebecca R. "Becky" Swenson
1977 - 2020
NASHUA

Rebecca R. "Becky" Swenson, 42, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Mark D. Swenson with whom she shared 14 wonderful years of marriage.

Becky was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on December 31, 1977 and was the daughter of Patricia Ruth (Brunelle) Champagne and her husband Timothy of Dracut and the late Mitchell Henry Bennett.

In addition to her husband, Mark, her mother, Patricia, and her husband Timothy; she is survived by her son, Colby Makiej of Nashua; her siblings, Mitchell Henry Bennett and his wife Katelyn of Westford, William R. Granfield and his wife Amanda of Bedford, NH, and Timothy A. Champagne and his wife Kassandra of Tewksbury; her half siblings, Jennifer and Christopher Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of Becky's family, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Becky's name to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC, 20090-1891 or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD, 20785. Arrangements entrusted to the care of ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Nashua.



View the online memorial for Rebecca R. "Becky" Swenson

Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
