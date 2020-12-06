Portsmouth NHRegina Robinson (Dowling) died November 23, 2020. She was born in Lowell MA residing in NH since 1983.She was a graduate of St Peter's School and Keith Hall, Class of 1945. Prior to retiring in 1992 she had been employed at Prudential Ins., Commodore Foods and National Seafood.She was married to George Robinson who died in 1996. Survived by a son George of Harwich MA and a daughter Cynthia Tanguay of Hampton NH, grandsons David (Anna), Justin (Melanie) and Bradley (Macy), a sister in law Clare, a daughter in law Judith Robinson, two great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces and her close friend GJ.Regina belonged to numerous clubs and was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels for many years. She was an avid traveler.At her request are there no calling hours. Regina's strongest religious belief was in the power of prayer to St Jude. Donations in her memory can be made to any St Jude charity.I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the wayOf happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun.Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.Lovingly remembered,Sadly missed by Children,Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren,Relatives and Friends