|
|
formerly of Chelmsford, MA
and Bridgton, ME Reg Miles, formerly of Chelmsford, MA and Bridgton, ME passed away peacefully at home in Somerville, MA on April 13, 2019. He was born January 12, 1923, and was raised in upstate New York, and later married his wife Tilly of 55 years.
They settled in Chelmsford where they raised their three children and went on to enjoy many wonderful years of retirement in Maine. Reg was a World War II veteran, serving as a communications officer in the Merchant Marines and went on to have a long successful career as an electrical engineer. However, his passion was the great outdoors. He never missed an opportunity to head out in his small boat to remote areas of the lake to fish and enjoy the peaceful quiet of the water. He loved to garden and feed the birds and the squirrels. Reg was also a skilled craftsman and artist, always creating beautiful wood work and gracing it with delicate paintings.
His sense of humor and wisdom will be sorely missed as he leaves behind his son Ron Miles, his son Norm Miles and daughter-in law Orna (Herlihy) Miles, and his daughter Mandi Miles. He also leaves his grandsons, Ian, Keith, and Eric Miles as well as two granddaughters, Autumn and Faith Marley. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society of Massachusetts.
View the online memorial for Reginald Arthur Miles
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2019