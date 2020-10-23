...Longtime resident of Dracut and North Port FloridaRene J. Bedard age 85 a resident of Dracut and formerly of North Port, Florida passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020.He was born in Lowell, MA on February 11, 1935 a son of the late Alfred and Irene (Fontaine) Bedard. Rene was educated at St. Joseph's elementary and St. Joseph's High School where he graduated as the class Valedictorian. He obtained his BA from Bentley College, Boston, MA, both his BBA and MBA from Suffolk University, Boston, MA.Rene was a Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Army Intelligence Command in Washington DC during the latter 1950's. He often spoke how his older brother Gerard moved in with him as he worked nearby at the Library of Congress. After the Army he had an illustrious career in Accounting and Controllership working at Courier Citizen of Lowell and Nashua Corp of Nashua, NH. He had several over sea assignments and traveled to countries in Europe, the Middle East, Far East and Asia. Rene retired early to take care of his mother until her death. He later became the caregiver for his older brother Gerard for 10 years.His interest's included wintering in Florida, Opera, Classical Music and he also was an avid reader.Rene was the brother of two sisters, the late Jeannette LeBel and the late Therese Taylor, three brothers, the late Donald Bedard and the late Gerard Bedard and the late Robert Bedard. He was also the Brother-in-law of the late Emile LeBel, the late Donald Taylor and the late Jeannette (Berard) Bedard.He is survived by five Nieces and four nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and also the uncle of the late Celeste(Taylor) Beaumier and Ronald Bedard.Bedard-Family and friends are invited to attend Rene's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday morning Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 o'clock at St. Francis Church, Dracut. Graveside Services with Military Honors will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure the health and safety of all who attend, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, LOWELL, MA. (978 459 9315)