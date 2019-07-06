|
|
1927 - 2019
LOWELL
Rene J. Salvas, age 91, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Evelyn C. (Pinard) Salvas.
Born in Lowell on September 17, 1927, he was a son of the late Jean and Georgiana (Lemieux) Salvas.
He was a graduate of Ste Jeanne d'Arc School, Lowell High School and Bentley School of Accounting and he was also a member of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Church. Rene was also a veteran of the United States Navy.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Deputy Comptroller.
Rene was an avid bowler and had belonged to the former CMAC. He also enjoyed reading.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Raymond A. Salvas and his wife Lisa of Jefferson, MA and Paul M. Salvas and his wife Lori of Fitchburg, MA; two daughters and a son-in-law, Dr. Marie K. Salvas of Lowell and Janet R. Murphy and her husband Dennis of Merrimack, NH; seven grandchildren, Natalie, Mason, Emily, Oliver, Theresa, Lucy and Charlotte; also nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Elaine and Janice Salvas and brother of the late Roland Salvas, Pauline Salvas and his twin brother Raymond who died at birth.
SALVAS
Rene J. Salvas. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 30 Grafton St., Lowell. Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass are asked to meet directly at church. Committal services will follow in the Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Due to allergies, the family asks that flowers be omitted and those wishing make a donation to St. Joseph Shrine, 37 Lee Street, Lowell, MA 01852. For directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
View the online memorial for Rene J. Salvas
Published in Lowell Sun on July 6, 2019