DRACUT - Mrs. Rene "Bunny" (Kokinacis) Maib, 92, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Monday April 20, 2020.
Rene was born November 2, 1927 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Sotiros and Eugenia (Zis) Kokinacis. Rene was the loving wife of forty-nine years to her late husband Jack B. Maib whom she lost on March 21, 2010.
In her early years, Rene lived in Hawaii where she met her future husband Jack. She worked for Honolulu Advertising and later as a special assistant to an Admiral.
They returned to Lowell, becoming members of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
Rene loved being a mom, and enjoyed her grandchildren immensely.
She is survived by two sons, George Maib, Carl Maib and his wife Lisa, a daughter, Eugenia Maib, eight grandchildren, Jack, Nicole, Alexa, Joshua, Rachel, Sarah, Jack and Alivia; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Fr Sarantos Way Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2020