Rene Victor Cote
1940 - 2020
Rene Victor Cote, 80

Rene Victor Cote, age 80, died peacefully and unexpectedly at home Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A man of great faith, with an unwavering commitment to family, Rene was born April 25, 1940 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

He relocated to Atlanta with his family in 1975. An avid golfer and passionate member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, he served as President from 1987-1989. He was also a vibrant community leader and member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, St.Peter Chanel Church in Roswell and Resurrection Catholic Church in Miramar Beach, Fl.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Jacqueline Lacerte Cote; his children Michael (Kathleen), Donald (Maryann), Paul (Kathy), Marc (Gina), Karen Schaffers (Wim); and 21 grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Gerry (Patricia), sister-in-law Shirley, Claudette Moran (Jack), Louis (Peggy), and Ruth Byrne (Mike). He is predeceased by his parents Leo and Claire Cote, and brothers Normand, Roger and Bernie.

In lieu of flowers the family gratefully acknowledges contributions to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, 760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 www.olphhome.com or the Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, 401 McEwen Dr, Niceville, FL 32578 www.eccac.org.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
June 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I am sure he is with the Lord above and will always be watching over all of you!
Suzanne (Cote) Shenkin
Family
