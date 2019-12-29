Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Rhea Pomerleau


1930 - 2019
Rhea Pomerleau Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Rhea (Martineau) Pomerleau, age 89, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Pomerleau.

Born in Manchester, NH on April 30, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Ophelia Martineau. Rhea graduated from Manchester High School, and following her education went on to become Vice President of Finance for Wang Laboratories.

In her free time, Rhea enjoyed dancing, especially line dancing, square dancing, and ballroom dancing. She also enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and crocheting, and was an active member of the Dracut Senior Center. Above all else though, Rhea loved her family, and cherished every moment she got to spend with them.

Surviving Rhea are her two children, Richard P. Rheault of Plant City, FL, Robert R. Pomerleau and his wife Linda of Dracut; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Pomerleau of Billerica; her six grandchildren, Christine Patenaude, Cassandra Rheault, Robert R. Pomerleau, Jr., Deborah M. Nordstrom, Scott Pomerleau, and Jonathan Pomerleau, as well as her five great-grandchildren, and many dear friends.

Rhea was predeceased by her first husband, Eliode Rheault in 1956. She was also the mother of the late Richard L. Pomerleau, and grandmother of the late Christopher Pomerleau.

Pomerleau

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, December 30th from 3 pm until 7 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message orcondolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
