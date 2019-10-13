|
|
Rhonda Ann (Stephenson) Buckley
1961 - 2019
Rhonda Ann (Stephenson) Buckley, 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by those who loved her after her year long courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born May 18, 1961 in Lowell MA to Harry and Doris (Pomerleau) Stephenson. A graduate of Dracut High as well the nursing program of Northern Essex Community College, Rhonda began her career in nursing before pursuing her lifelong dream and became a flight attendant for JetBlue Airways.
She was feisty as she was gentle, as forthright as she was tactful, as full of wonder as she was of wisdom. Her loyalty was fierce. Her love was unconditional. Once diagnosed with breast cancer, Rhonda never relented. She never complained, maintaining a brave and cheerful outlook of an optimistic future, even thru countless chemotherapy treatments, x-rays, hospitalizations and pain. She was a fierce warrior to the very end.
An extraordinary wife, mother and friend, she was equally comfortable and skilled at swinging a hammer, digging up perennials, frosting a cake, or sewing curtains, Rhonda fearlessly embraced any and all challenges life had to offer. She was especially proud of her gardens and her hand made flower boxes, being sure they were decorated appropriately for each season. She enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was racing down the slopes of Sunday River, riding horses in the Canyon de Chelly with the Navajo, or snorkeling on the beaches of Aruba. But mostly she cherished the quiet times relaxing around the backyard pool with family and friends. She considered her greatest accomplishment to be her three wonderful sons.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bernie; sons Cory and partner Allie, Ryan and wife Amanda, Matthew and wife Jessica, grandson Liam, grand dog Finn, mother Doris Stephenson, and brothers Steve Stephenson and wife Wendy, Arthur Stephenson and wife Susan, and her beloved chocolate lab Tank, and many relatives and friends.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Family, friends and others whose lives Rhonda has touched are invited to kindly join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2:00PM - 6:00pm at the Sylvan Street Grill, Salisbury MA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Fund, www.bhcrf.org, or your local animal shelter.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019