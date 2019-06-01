|
|
Rhonda (Carney) Chevalier, beloved wife of Joseph O. Chevalier, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Rhonda was born in Chelsea, MA on May 13, 1961. She was the daughter of the late Elise Magnusson of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and Richard Carney of West Virginia. Rhonda attended Tewksbury Memorial High School and Katharine Gibbs School earning her Associate degree.
Along with her devoted husband of 33 years, Joseph, Rhonda is survived by two daughters, Lyndsay Sheppard and her husband, Robert and Kelsye Chevalier, all of Dracut. A very special cousin, Valerie Peterson of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. A sister, LaShanta Magnusson of Milford, NH and a granddaughter, Quinn Sheppard, who lovingly called her Ma'am.
Rhonda attended Lawrence Street Primitive Methodist Church and devoted her life to serving the Lord and others.
For nearly 31 years, Rhonda ran and operated a family home daycare. In that time she cared for over 50 children and loved them each dearly.
Rhonda had a passion for traveling and adventures around the world, gardening, and partaking in outreach ministries to glorify God. She was incredibly selfless, kind and giving and will be missed by so many. Chevalier It being her wish, there are no calling hours. Friends and family are invited to her Celebration of Life service at Lawrence Street Church, 1189 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA at 9:30 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rhonda's name may be made to the Lawrence Street Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 1, 2019