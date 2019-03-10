Rhonda L. Stelmack

Beloved wife, mother, sister,



aunt and friend



Rhonda L. (Vario) Stelmack, 52, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed way Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at Tufts New England Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.



She was the beloved wife of Scott P. Stelmack with whom she recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on October 6, 2018.



Born in Jamestown, NY, June 17, 1966, a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Shirley (Olson) Vario, she was a graduate of Jamestown High school Class of 1984.



She went to Jamestown Community College where she graduated from the School of Nursing in 1986.



She was currently a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Joseph Family Medicine in Nashua, NH.



Rhonda loved being with, and traveling with family and friends to Aruba and Caribbean Cruises. An avid Patriots fan, she loved to watch Rob Gronkowski play and in music enjoyed listening to Rob Thomas and Match Box 20.



Besides her husband Scott, Rhonda is survived by her daughter Kaileigh A. Stelmack of Centereach, NY; two brothers Robert Goodwill and his wife Tammy and Joseph Vario all of New York; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her son Scott P. Stelmack, Jr. and her siblings Lynn Swanson and Randy Vario.



STELMACK - Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Monday, March 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held Tuesday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Floating Hospital for Children at Tuft's Medical Center, 755 Washington St., Boston, MA, 02111.