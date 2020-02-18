|
Loving husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather, uncle and friend
Richard A. "Dick" Beakey, 92, of Lowell, died Sunday, February 16th surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lillian M. (Donohoe) Beakey who survives him and with whom he would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on February 23rd.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 15, 1928, the son of the late Andrew F. and the late Clara A. (Leclerc) Beakey, he received his education in Lowell schools and attended Keith Academy in Lowell.
A veteran of World War II, Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal.
Before retiring, he was employed as a tool and machinery designer with Raytheon Corporation in Andover for over 30 years.
Among his many activities, Dick loved walking, and was an avid New England sports fan, especially of the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. He was also a 4th Degree Knight at the Knights of Columbus in Lowell. His greatest joy however was the quality time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Lillian, Dick is survived by two daughters Annmarie Cricones of South Portland, ME and Marianne Richards and her husband Robert Doherty of Groton, MA; a son Thomas R. Beakey and his wife Catherine of Auburn, NH; five grandchildren Kristen Beakey, Melissa Beakey, Paul Cricones and his wife Candie, Marissa Richards and Kaley Richards; three great-grandchildren Alexia, Connor and Caleb; a sister-in-law Virginia Ouellette of Cotuit, MA; a brother-in-law the Reverend Thomas Donohoe of Lowell, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also brother of the late Mary Guziejka.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 9 to 10:30 on Thursday morning followed by his Funeral Mass at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in Lowell at 11 o'clock. His burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978 or 866) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020