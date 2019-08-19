|
|
Richard A. Bourbeau
Richard A. "Dick" Bourbeau, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 9th, 2019 at his home in Vermont with his lifelong friend Stephen Montgomery by his side. He was the son of the late George and Emma Bourbeau. He is survived by two brothers, Philip and his wife Jeannine Bourbeau, and William Bourbeau, all of Nashua, NH. He was also the brother of the late George Bourbeau of Calhan, CO.
Many knew him as Dick and remember him as an extremely simple man. He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts and resided in Tyngsborough, MA for many years before he retired and moved to Vermont. Dick served in the Army National Guard, was an officer of the Tyngsborough Police Department, and worked as a Master Electrician for many years. He had a love for guns and previously owned a gun shop in Tyngsborough. Dick enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, target shooting, and spending time with his beloved dogs, Nikki and Rowdy.
Richard leaves behind four children: Jennifer Geyer and her husband Thomas from Lunenburg, MA; Dawn Rodriguez and her husband Luis from Hammond, LA; Richard Bourbeau and his wife Jessica Dennett from Hudson, NH; and Crystal Bourbeau from Tyngsborough, MA. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Brandon, Liberty, Morgan, Cameran, Makenna, Anthony, Braden, Colton, and Brody, as well as several nieces and nephews. Dick will be deeply missed by his longtime friends Stephen Montgomery, Christine Garrett, and Bill & Kim Hallock, all of whom Dick considered family.
Per Dick's wishes, there will be no funeral services. His family will carry on his legacy of generosity and kindness, which has left a lasting footprint on everyone in his life.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 19, 2019