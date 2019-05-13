|
Richard A. "Rick" Dean Former Owner of Hometown Bread; Veteran of Vietnam War
Richard A. "Rick" Dean, 74, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 24, 2019.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, November 22, 1944, the son of Clarence and Gertrude Dean, he attended Tewksbury schools and was a graduate of Tewksbury High School.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Rick proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Prior to his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Hometown Bread in Pelham, New Hampshire.
A good friend too many, Rick had a passion for cars and was a member of the American Legion Post 100 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Pelham.
He is survived by cousins and several good friends.
DEAN - A Memorial Celebration of Life Service for Rick will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at the Pelham VFW, 6 Main St. in Pelham at 10 AM to 11:30 AM. E-condolences at pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME (603) 635-3333
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019