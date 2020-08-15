1/1
Richard A. Foley
1941 - 2020
DRACUT – Richard A. Foley, 79, a resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Colleen S. (Roark) Foley for over 34 years.

He was born in Portland, ME on March 12, 1941 and was a son of the late Napoleon and Lilla (Knight) Plourde.

Richard worked for Beauregard Drywall Company where he was employed as a drywall specialist. Richard was an avid classic cars fan who enjoyed the simple things in life. Sitting in his garage while drinking a beer, and spending time with his loving family was his favorite things to do.

In addition to his loving wife, Richard is survived by his children; Robin McDonald of Hudson, NH, Richard A. Foley, Jr. and his wife Colleen of Merrimack, NH, Daniel J. Foley and his fiancé Julie of Lowell and his stepchildren; Bryan Archambault and his wife Katy of Amherst, NH, Michael Archambault and his wife Andrea of Keene, NH, and Jason Archambault and his wife Laurie of Dracut. He leaves his brothers; Peter Foley and his wife Marilyn of Pelham, NH and James Foley of Pelham, NH. He will be deeply missed by his 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Richard was predeceased by his daughter Sheri Scott and his brothers Dan Foley, Paul Plourde, Roger Plourde, Harold J. Foley, Tommy Foley and Jack Foley.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 pm at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 12 6th St, Lowell, MA 01850. Burial will follow at the Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. For online condolences, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
