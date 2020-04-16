|
|
of N. Chelmsford, MA
Mr. Richard A. "Ricky" Kinney of North Chelmsford, MA died on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after fighting the fight with lung cancer. He was married to Kathleen "Kathy" (Day) Kinney for 46 years.
Born in Lowell, MA on December 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Milton H. and Dorothy (Ramsay) Kinney. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1970.
A compassionate, humble man, he was an honest hard worker for over 50 years at Greenwood's Farm in Chelmsford, DeMoulas Market in Chelmsford and Hallissey Chevrolet Chelmsford/Lowell. He retired from National Grid Gas Co. after 35 years of service.
Ricky loved music and played the guitar for many years having learned to play from his father-in-law, the late Larry Day. His love for music brought him together with several country bands, and the Chelmsford Senior Center Band, Time Machine. He enjoyed singing with his many friends and family, the "Karaoke Addicts" at many local venues including the Kinney Pub.
Ricky was a member of the N. Chelmsford Duck Pin Bowling League on Wednesday and Thursday Nights, Chelmsford Lodge of Elks Horseshoe Team, Local Steelworkers Union of America 12012-4, and a past member of the Maine Country Music Assoc. He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Ricky is survived by his son, Alex R. Kinney, his daughter, Marina A Kinney; eight brothers, John (Joyce) Kinney, Ronald (Shirley) Jacques, Robert (Marcie) Kinney, Alfred Kinney and companion (Sandie Gervais), Scott (Martha) Kinney, Francis (Nicole) Kinney, Ronald (Maureen) Kinney, and Mark (Charlene) Kinney; and four sisters, Diana (Wes) Beckwith, Brenda (Bob) LeClair, Anna (Mark) Corey, and Robin Chaisson; a brother in law, James (Robin) Day, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was the brother of the late Milton H. Kinney Jr. and Charlotte (Kinney) (Humphrey) Reed, and the brother in law of the late Martha (Day) Ondus and Lawrence L. Day.
Ricky's family would like to thank Dr. Blair Ardman and Dr. Murat Anamur at Lowell General Cancer Center, Dr. Mark Awad and Dr. Raymond Mak at Dana Faber Cancer Institute, the late Dr. Elias Nabbout and the nurses and CNA's who cared for him.
KINNEY
Richard A. "Ricky" Kinney of N. Chelmsford, MA died April 12, 2020. Virtual Visitation will be Sat., April 18, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM at DOLANFUNERALHOME.COM followed by a virtual Funeral Service and committal prayers at 10am. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in N. Chelmsford, MA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated; which is tentatively scheduled for June 19, 2020 at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in Ricky's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Mark Awad's Lung Cancer Research, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or a . Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
View the online memorial for Richard A. "Ricky" Kinney
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2020