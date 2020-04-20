|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear father Richard A. Locke Senior 90 of Lowell on April 16, 2020. Born in Lowell October 23, 1929 to Ralph and Linny (Higgins) Locke.
As a child he loved spending his summers swimming at his family home on Gumpus Pond in Pelham, NH, visiting Bensons Animal Farm, and working a long side his father at the Palm Grain Company.
Richard attended Lowell High School where he was an outstanding football player, and later attending Lowell Technical Institute.
Richard proudly earned his wings serving in the US Army 187th airborne division during the Korean conflict.
He married his loving sweetheart Margaret Welch with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.
Before his retirement Richard was an electrical engineer at Raytheon. He co-created and published an article on the process of Economical Shield Terminations for Electronic Wiring which was featured in Insulations/Circuits magazine in the 1970's.
Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife and vacationing with his family. He was an avid sports fan and a proud Grampa that loved attending and was often heard cheering on his grandchildren at their soccer, baseball, and hockey games. He loved celebrating holidays with his family and playing cards, cribbage and games with his family.
He could be seen walking his five-mile route through Lowell well into his eighties with a smile and wave for everyone. He enjoyed bowling and was part of many bowling leagues throughout his life. He loved to just dance like no one was watching!
He was a loving devoted father to his son Richard Locke Jr., of Dracut, daughter Janice Ferrell and her husband Lester of Merrimack, NH, son James Locke and his wife Diane of Lowell, and his favorite Peggy Sayer-Trullo and her husband Stephen of Dracut.
Ten grandchildren Jillian, Steven, Cody, Caitlin, Matthew, James, Nathan, Chelsea, Michael, and David. Alissa Johnson who he loved like a grandchild.
Three great grandchildren Makenzie, Gavin, and Colton who blessed us by coming into this world one hour before his great grandfathers passing on April 16, 2020.
Many fur grand babies which he adored and which always made him smile.
Several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is predeceased by his brother Herbert Locke of Lowell.
He had a smile that was contagious and lit up this world. He will be sorely missed by so many and forever in our hearts.
Dad there will always be a seat reserved for you at our dinner and holiday table with your rum coke waiting.
Due to the current situation, a private family service was held. Donations can be made in Richards name to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund at: https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2020