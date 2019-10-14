|
Proprietor of Dick Martin Distributors
Lowell
Richard A. "Dick" Martin, age 72, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kellee M. (Newell) Martin.
Dick was born in Lowell on July 1, 1947, a son of the late Albert J. and Rita I. (Lemire) Martin.
He was a lifelong resident of Lowell and well known owner of Dick Martin Distributors, a stereo business he ran for over 30 years. Earlier in his life, he was the proprietor of Dick's Venison Shop and also worked at the family business, Martin's Variety, a staple in the Pawtucketville section of Lowell for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a deli clerk at Market Basket in Lowell for seven years.
Dick had a sense of humor like no other and everyone who knew him loved him. He never met a stranger and nothing made him happier than to make others smile or laugh...he did it often and well. He was a self taught and talented woodworker and made many bird houses as well as toys for his family. He enjoyed meeting up with his Coffee Clutch friends every Saturday and Sunday morning at Dunkin Donuts in Dracut. His greatest joy was his family and family gatherings. He was also a full time day care Papi and best friend in the whole world to his granddaughter Ally.
Besides his wife, Kellee, he is survived by his five children, Rick Martin and his wife, June of Lowell, Paul Martin and his wife, Carrie of Pelham, Scott Martin and his wife, Nikki of Lowell, Meaghan Lewis of of Lowell and George Lewis of Haverhill; seven grandchildren, Joshua and Colin Martin, Allison Buncie, Richie Rousseau, Matthew and Heather Bailey and Rebecca Gagne; his four siblings, Ronald Martin and his wife, Karen of Catalina, AZ, Kirby Martin and his wife, Nancy of Dracut, Denise Lemieux and her husband, Carl of Hubbardston and Norman Martin and his wife, Barbara of Tyngsborough; his father-in-law, Leslie Newell of Saugus; a sister-in-law, Karen Buzun and her husband, Jan of Peabody; two brothers-in-law, Leo Brouillard of Derry, NH and Rob Joyce of Scotts Valley, CA; also many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Diane Joyce and Theresa Brouillard.
Arrangements - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dick's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 8pm. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. To share your thoughts and memories of Dick, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 14, 2019