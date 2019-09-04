|
DRACUT
Richard A. Pieslak, age 78, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Pieslak, with whom he spent 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Born and raised in Lawrence, MA, he was a son of the late Alphonse J. and Alice C. (Dziadosz) Pieslak. Richard graduated from Lawrence High School, and went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology as well as a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University. Following his education, he worked as a civil engineer for the State of Massachusetts until his retirement.
Richard was a hardworking man and a dedicated father and grandfather.
There was nothing he was unwilling to do for the benefit of his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a special love for animals, especially his dogs. He cherished the many years spent with family and friends at his camp on Little Island Pond in Pelham. Richard was heavily involved with the town of Dracut. He enjoyed his time as a coach for his children's teams. Richard was a fixture in Dracut throughout the eighties and early nineties, volunteering his time to serve as the announcer for Dracut Access Television for a multitude of youth and high schools sports. Above all else though, Richard loved his wife and his family, and the memories they made were the most important thing to him.
Besides his dear wife, Richard is survived by his two children, Melissa Curry and her husband Sean of Dracut, and Steven Pieslak and his wife Juliette of Pelham, NH; his four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Ryan Curry, Matthew Curry, Jackson Pieslak, and William Pieslak; his brother, Jonathan Pieslak of Salem, NH, as well as nephews and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, on Thursday, September 5th, from 3 pm until 7 pm. His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6th, at St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's honor may be made to MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019