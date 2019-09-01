|
1959 - 2019
Lowell
Richard A. Poitras, age 59, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at a local healthcare facility, with loved ones by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Lowell on September 5, 1959, he was a son of Therese C. (Christian) Poitras of Merrimack, NH and the late Aime L. Poitras.
Richard was educated in the Lowell School system and attended Lowell High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having received his honorable discharge in 1977.
Prior to his retirement, he was a member of the Iron Workers Local 7 Union and later worked as a pool installer.
He enjoyed NASCAR and being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a past member of the Southern NH Bass Club.
Surviving him in addition to his mother are a son, Richard M. Gagne of Lowell; two grandchildren, Brayden R. Rice and Avery M. Gagne; his dearest friend, Robin Murphy; a brother, Ronald J. Poitras of Lowell; five sisters and four brothers in law, Janet M. Poitras of Dracut, Annette R. and Jack Sullivan of Tyngsborough, Susan T. and Ralph Alario of Merrimack, NH, Debra A. and Todd Landry of Merrimack, NH and Christine C. and Mark Gacek of Hudson, NH; a sister-in-law, Joanne; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was also the brother of the late Daniel E. Poitras.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 to 7 pm, at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngboroughfuneralhome.com.
