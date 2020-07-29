of Alton, NH and Tewksbury, MA
Richard (Richie) A. Tabor, Sr., age 75 of Alton, NH, formerly of Tewksbury, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 23rd, 2020.
Richie was born September 24, 1944, son of the late Lawrence and Theresa Tabor.
When he was young, he was a resident of Pinehurst, MA, where he attended Billerica schools. After the loss of his father he worked instead of completing his education, but later in life was proud to receive his GED.
Richie married Nancy Thurston, and together they raised three children in Tewksbury, MA. Richie and his sons enjoyed attending many events together and working on their automotive and construction projects through the years. Later in life, Richie was thrilled to find that he had a daughter and they were fortunate to have formed a relationship. He loved spending time with family.
Richie was a highly skilled tractor trailer operator and entrepreneur. He began his career with his family at Roy Brothers Trucking, later managing Tabor Auto Parts with his brothers and ending with his own RA Tabor and Co. trucking business.
Richie leaves behind his beloved partner Barbara Rines, of Alton, NH, sons and their wives, Richard and Heather Tabor of Chelmsford, MA, Christopher and Siobhan Tabor of Manassas, VA, Noel and Cheryl Tabor of Nashua, NH, daughter Patti Anne Richardson of Limerick, ME, and brothers Robert Tabor and his wife Elizabeth of Hudson, NH, and James Tabor of Billerica, MA. He has six living grandchildren, Natalie, Sean, Victoria, Devon, Damon, Shayla and three great grandchildren, Benjamin, Ada and Edie. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins, of whom he held dear. Richie is predeceased by his two grandchildren, Emily and Robert III.
There will be a small graveside ceremony, as Richie is laid to rest, at Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica, MA, on Saturday, August 1st, at 10 a.m. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
