Richard B. Bemis of Billerica
Richard B. Bemis, age 82 of Billerica, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Anne (Anderson) Bemis. Devoted father of Linda Powderly and her husband, Charles, of Westminster, Robin Robbins and her husband, Thomas, of Dracut and Paula LaPerriere and her husband, Jim, of Lewiston, ME. Brother of Bruce Bemis and his wife, Janice of Lowell, Wayne Bemis and his wife, Shirley of Merrimack, NH and the late Lillian Bemis. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren and 10
great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 18, at 10:00 AM in the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica. Visiting hours, Sunday in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Alzheimer's Foundation, alzfdn.org or , shrinershospitalforchildren.org. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 15, 2019