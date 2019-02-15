Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
130 Andover Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bemis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Bemis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard B. Bemis Obituary
Richard B. Bemis of Billerica

Richard B. Bemis, age 82 of Billerica, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Anne (Anderson) Bemis. Devoted father of Linda Powderly and her husband, Charles, of Westminster, Robin Robbins and her husband, Thomas, of Dracut and Paula LaPerriere and her husband, Jim, of Lewiston, ME. Brother of Bruce Bemis and his wife, Janice of Lowell, Wayne Bemis and his wife, Shirley of Merrimack, NH and the late Lillian Bemis. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren and 10

great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, February 18, at 10:00 AM in the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica. Visiting hours, Sunday in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Alzheimer's Foundation, alzfdn.org or , shrinershospitalforchildren.org. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now