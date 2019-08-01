Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Longtime Billerica Resident

Richard B. (Rick/Ricky/Murph/MurphaRoni) Murphy of Billerica, July 27, 2019, 51 years old. Beloved brother of Patricia Morreale and her husband Charles of York Beach, ME, Deborah Murphy of Pompano Beach, FL, Kathleen Murphy of Dracut, Colleen Murphy of Lowell, and Shawn Murphy and his wife Linda of Wilmington. Predeceased by his father Richard B. Murphy and survived by his mother Myrtle P. Murphy (Brien). Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and especially his cherished nieces and nephews Mark Morreale, Laurie Ford, Stacey Colbath, God Son Jonathan Colbath, Stefani Dehney, Courtney Dehney, Shaylagh Dehney, Kenneth Jones, Kyle Deveau, Marc Deveau and his wife Natalie, God Daughter Cassidy Murphy, and Ryan Murphy.

Rick will be remembered by his siblings for his unconditional love for his family. He held a special bond with his nephews Mark, Marc and Kenney who always went above and beyond to be a great uncle. Rick's successful plumbing business (Richard B. Murphy Plumbing), his love of music, deck hockey, whiffle ball, and New England sports; and his "snoops & little Woodstock" will always be cherished. Rick had a way about him with his jovial sense of humor and the way he lit up a room with his booming smile and wise cracking jokes. We will always treasure the precious memories of our little brother Ricky – he truly loved us with all his heart. You will be sorely missed little bro..."GIMME THE LOVE"…

MURPHY

Visiting Hours will be held Friday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd, Billerica from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MSPCA (https://www.mspca.org/) would be appreciated. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
