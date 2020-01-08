Lowell Sun Obituaries
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Richard C. Carey Obituary
Richard C. Carey

Of Lowell

Richard C. "Curley" Carey, age 79, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away Jan. 2, 2020. Sweetheart of Catherine J. (Ralls) Burbank. Survived by his children, Kelly Ann Carey, Kathleen Jamer Woodburn(John), Richard T. Carey, R. Joseph Carey (Ann), Vincent Zacco (Eileen), and Kathryn Guzman (Cristian), and their mother Barbara Ann Carey. Grandfather of Joshua Jamer, Peter Curro, Chelsi Albert, Kayt and Jesse Holland, and Carli Faretra. Great- Grandfather of 13. Brother of Ernest T. Carey (Fran), Russell Carey (Lorraine), Carl Carey, Angela (St. Amand) Lochmandy (Dan), and the late Kathleen, Patricia, Virginia "Jeanne", Thomas, Paul, Leonard, Francis, Priscilla, Warren, and Robert. He leaves many extended family members.

Calling hours are Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-5 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. At his request there are No Funeral Services. Kindly Omit Flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
