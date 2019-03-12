Richard "Andy" Coffin

of Lowell



LOWELL - Richard "Andy" Coffin, age 58, a resident of Lowell died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Karen W. "Kara" (Keezer) Coffin.



He was born in Lowell on December 5, 1960, and was a son of the late Ernest K. and Anita (Fifield) Coffin. He received his education in Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School, class of 1979, where he played hockey.



Prior to his illness, Andy was employed for many years as a crew chief by R.H. White Construction, previously known as Martin Welding in Lowell.



In his free time, he volunteered for several years at S.T.E.P.



Andy also enjoyed watching and playing hockey and baseball and he loved music. He also enjoyed his frequent walks along the Lowell Riverwalk.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Eric Andrew Coffin of Waterbury, CT and Steven Joseph Charles Coffin, MD and his wife Roma B. Coffin of Boston; a brother Kenneth Coffin of Hillsborough, NH; three sisters, Judith E. Konieczny and her husband Henry P. of Dracut; Debra "Debbie" Kiernan of Lowell and with whom he resided, and Karen Ruggiero of Methuen; and many nieces and nephews, including his special buddy, Russell Courchaine of Dracut. He was also the brother of the late Eric R. Coffin and the brother-in-law of the late Vicki Coffin.



COFFIN - Andy's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's memory to Special Teams for Exceptional People (S.T.E.P.), P.O. Box 8857, Lowell, MA 01853. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary