Richard "Rick" Collins
of Merrimack
Richard "Rick" Collins, 62, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Lowell, MA on May 23rd, 1956 to Marjorie (Puffer) Collins of Billerica, MA and the late Kenneth Collins.
Rick was an electrical engineer for BAE in Merrimack and Nashua for many years. In his free time, Rick enjoyed motorcycles and would take long trips to take pictures at different covered bridges in New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as spending time with his family.
Along with his father Kenneth Collins, he was pre-deceased by his brother Kevin Collins earlier this year.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Jan Collins of Merrimack; three children, Ken Collins of NY, Jim Collins and his wife Laura of MA and Chrissy Pearl of Merrimack; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Jane, Richard, Ruby, Alex, Nick and Ashlee; three siblings, Cindy Collins, Rob Collins and his wife Christine, and Dee and her husband David Hunt; a sister-in-law, Dorsey Collins along with several nieces and nephews.
COLLINS - Memorial calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH on Thursday May 23rd from 4 - 7 PM. A short service will follow at 7 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. To properly celebrate Rick's life, the family requests that you come as you are in casual attire.
The family would like to request that instead of sending flowers to please make a donation in Rick's memory to the 30 Speen Street P.O. Box 9376 Framingham, MA 01701-9376.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019