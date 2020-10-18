1/1
Richard D. "Dick" Chamberlain
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving husband, father, son, brother

DRACUT - Richard D. "Dick" Chamberlain, 63, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the UMASS Medical Center, Worcester, following health complications resulting from a fall at his home. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Delisle-Chamberlain with whom he was married for 29 years.

Born in Lawrence on August 16, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert J. Chamberlain and Dorothy (Dushame) Chamberlain of Methuen who survives him.

Dick was currently employed by Lowell General Hospital. He previously worked at Butcher Boy in North Andover.

A passionate Dead Head, Dick loved the music of the Grateful Dead and had traveled to over two hundred concerts.

In addition to his wife Kathy and his mother, he leaves two children, Corey Chamberlain of Arlington and Shannon Chamberlain of Dracut; a sister, Carol Berube and her husband John of Methuen; several nieces and nephews, among whom are Robert, John, and Caitlyn Berube.

At the family's request, services were private. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to: the NAN Project (Non-profit aiding mental health awareness), 125 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421 or online at: thenanproject.org For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Richard D. "Dick" Chamberlain


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved