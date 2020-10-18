Loving husband, father, son, brother
DRACUT - Richard D. "Dick" Chamberlain, 63, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the UMASS Medical Center, Worcester, following health complications resulting from a fall at his home. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Delisle-Chamberlain with whom he was married for 29 years.
Born in Lawrence on August 16, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert J. Chamberlain and Dorothy (Dushame) Chamberlain of Methuen who survives him.
Dick was currently employed by Lowell General Hospital. He previously worked at Butcher Boy in North Andover.
A passionate Dead Head, Dick loved the music of the Grateful Dead and had traveled to over two hundred concerts.
In addition to his wife Kathy and his mother, he leaves two children, Corey Chamberlain of Arlington and Shannon Chamberlain of Dracut; a sister, Carol Berube and her husband John of Methuen; several nieces and nephews, among whom are Robert, John, and Caitlyn Berube.
At the family's request, services were private. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to: the NAN Project (Non-profit aiding mental health awareness), 125 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421 or online at: thenanproject.org
