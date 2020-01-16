|
|
lifelong Dracut resident
DRACUT
Richard Daigle passed away after a long illness on January 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Dracut resident, Richard was educated at St. Jean D'arc School and in the Dracut school system. He served in the US Army, and retired from St. Patrick's Cemetery, after 45 years of employment.
Cherished husband of Mary Daigle. Beloved son of the late Donat and the late Lydia Daigle of Pelham, NH. Loving father of Joanne Saucier and her husband Brian of Dracut, MA and Sandra Stewart and her husband Bruce of Dunstable, MA. Devoted grandfather of Shannon Tellier and her husband Joseph of Hudson, NH, Jillian Sybert and her husband Scott of Deerfield, NH, Nicole DiVenuti and her fiancé Mike Zuppio of Lynn, MA, Charlotte Stewart and her fiancé George Vouthourelis of Hudson, NH, Ben Stewart of Portsmouth, NH, Gina Rogers and her husband Ken of Tewksbury, MA. Treasured great-grandfather of Zoe Tellier, Luke and Elijah Sybert, Kaiden Rogers and Anastasios Vouthourelis.
Richard also leaves many wonderful family members and friends.
DAIGLE
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday, January 17th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18th at 9:30 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to : https://www.stjude.org/. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Richard Daigle
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 16, 2020