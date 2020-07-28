July 23, 1952 – July 23, 2020

Born and raised in Lowell, MA, Rick was the son of the late Leo J. Fauvel and the late Jeanette (Pare') Fauvel. Growing up he enjoyed fishing off of the Aiken Street Bridge with his dog, Butch. As a young man he learned many trades which lead him to his dream of building homes for families for over 30 years. He had a love for all types of music and could be heard whistling to any tune that was playing. He liked classic cars, all types of sports, but most of all he loved his family, friends and everyone he met in between. He truly cherished family and never wasted an opportunity to show it. He especially enjoyed his four grandsons Nathan, Vincent, Anthony and Dominic. Touching many lives, he will be forever remembered as a good-hearted loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Oteri) Fauvel and their three daughters Kimberly and her husband Donald Desmarais Jr., Courtney Fauvel and Sandra Fauvel as well as his siblings Marjorie Marshall, Leo Fauvel, Elaine and her husband Jose Salas and Gloria Fauvel and friend Anne Trottier as well as his four grandsons, Nathan, Vincent, Anthony and Dominic.

SERVICES: Calling hours are private. There will be a celebration of life at the Fauvel residence, Hudson, NH on Thursday, July 30th at 4 pm. Family and friends are invited.

