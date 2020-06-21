Richard Dude had a smile & sense of humor that will be sorely missed! He was an inspiring leader in scouting and a good friend over the years. His mentoring on Tie-Dye Tuesdays at Camp Wanocksett was invaluable!! The scouting world & the Earth has lost a gift and an advocate for human beings everywhere. As a member of The Mom Patrol, I am sending huge hugs to all of you. What a huge loss ❤

Laura Weatherup

Friend