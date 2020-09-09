1/
Richard E. Champagne
1941 - 2020
Manchester

Richard E. Champagne, 78, of Manchester, NH died September 3, 2020 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH after a period of declining health.

He was born in Lowell, MA on December 30, 1941 to Joseph and Alice (Perigny) Champagne. He attended Pelham, NH schools and lived in Nashua, NH for most of his life.

Richard operated Dick Champagne & Sons Drywall. He had also worked in the probation department for the City of Nashua.

He was a member the Horse Pond Fish & Game Club, a former president of the Kiwanis Club, a grand knight with the Knights of Columbus and a former president of the Nashua Fresh Air Camp.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Champagne.

The family includes three children, Daniel Champagne and his wife, Robyn, of Manchester, NH, Joanne Davis and her fiancé, Peter Grant, of Nashua, NH and Ronald Champagne and his fiancée, Diana, of California; four grandchildren; five siblings, Jeanne Boyer of Florida, Doretta Canty of Maine, Elaine Jewell of Massachusetts, Gerard Champagne of Connecticut and Donald Champagne of Arizona; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There are no callings hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (9/10) at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, NH. Please wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
