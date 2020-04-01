|
CHELMSFORD
Richard E. Lindsey,77, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, succumbed to ongoing and underlying health issues on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Dauphinee) Lindsey with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. He was born on August 31, 1942 and was the son of the late Lester and Miriam (McGilpin) Lindsey. Richard was a graduate of Boston College, Class of 1964, obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Philosophy. He joined the United States Army in 1964. He proudly served as 1st Lieutenant and was a Forward Observer in the 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War, earning three Purple Hearts. Richard was a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He held season tickets to Boston College football games, Merrimack Repertory Theater, and Lowell Golden Gloves where he had ring side seats and enjoyed attending all of these events with his family. Richard cherished time with his family above all else. In addition to his loving wife, Richard leaves his son Timothy Lindsey and his wife Gianina of Strafford, NH, his daughters; Stephanie Nowak and her husband Kenneth of Strafford, NH and Jennifer Lindsey of Merrimack, NH, his grandchildren; Devon Lindsey, Maxwell Nowak, Connor Nowak, Aidan Lindsey and Cameron Lindsey; his brother, Frederick Lindsey and his wife Rose of CT and his sisters; Susanne Lloy and her husband Donald of MA and Mary Ellen Alicandro and her husband Bruce of MA. He is sadly predeceased by his brother Charles Lindsey and his stepmother Evelyn Lindsey. Due to the current circumstances with the COVID-19 virus, a Mass of Christian Burial and Internment at MA National Cemetery in Bourne will be held privately. A public Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Disabled American Veterans-Chapter 110, 180 Pond Street Tewksbury, MA 01876 www.dav.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2020