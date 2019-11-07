Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sirois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. "Buddy" Sirois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. "Buddy" Sirois Obituary
Lowell

Richard Edgar Sirois, son of Arthur and Beatrice, age 86, passed on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 after a life filled with living and loving his friends and family.

Richard is survived by his sister Betty Dejadon, his children, Maria Asselin (deceased), Tracy Barbour, Babette Fitzgerald, Barbara Doyle, Donna Finn, Eddie Finn, Andre Finn, Robyn Filardeau, and many grand and great grand children.

Richard "Buddy" Sirois loved Lowell. He was a member of the US Army, serving in Africa during the Korean Conflict. He played and sang in bands, most notably The Dynamics, entertaining thousands throughout his lifetime. Great Grandfather, Grandfather, Father, brother and son, he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Buddy's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 12 to 3pm. A Prayer Service will conclude the visitation at 3pm. Interment will be private. To share your thoughts and memories of Buddy, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Richard E. "Buddy" Sirois
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -