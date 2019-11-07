|
Lowell
Richard Edgar Sirois, son of Arthur and Beatrice, age 86, passed on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 after a life filled with living and loving his friends and family.
Richard is survived by his sister Betty Dejadon, his children, Maria Asselin (deceased), Tracy Barbour, Babette Fitzgerald, Barbara Doyle, Donna Finn, Eddie Finn, Andre Finn, Robyn Filardeau, and many grand and great grand children.
Richard "Buddy" Sirois loved Lowell. He was a member of the US Army, serving in Africa during the Korean Conflict. He played and sang in bands, most notably The Dynamics, entertaining thousands throughout his lifetime. Great Grandfather, Grandfather, Father, brother and son, he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Buddy's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 12 to 3pm. A Prayer Service will conclude the visitation at 3pm. Interment will be private. To share your thoughts and memories of Buddy, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019