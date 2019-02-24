|
Richard Eric Osberg Sr.
of Weare, NH
Richard Eric Osberg Sr., 70, of Weare, NH passed away at his home on January 31, 2019. Born on June 18, 1948 in Worcester, MA he was the son of the late Norman L and Ruth E. Osberg.
Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time outdoors with his family after he retired from being an accountant. He was also a passionate Red Sox fan.
He is survived by his wife Dibbie M. Osberg of Weare NH, Son Richard E. Osberg Jr. of Boston MA, Britta Osberg of Rochester NH, Jenna Osberg of Manchester NH, Brother Charles G. Osberg of Chelmsford MA, Stepchildren Robert Caldwell of Concord NH, Sara E. Dobe of Bedford NH, Beloved friend Kim Ostreicher of Londonderry NH, seven loving grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
OSBERG - Graveside services will be held in the spring. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019