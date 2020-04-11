|
|
Richard F. Longtin Sr.
Formerly of Lowell, MA
Richard F. Longtin Sr. Formerly of Lowell, MA passed away on April 7, 2020 in Zellwood, Fl. He was the son of Arthur and Mary (Mullen) Longtin. He was a graduate of St. Peter's School, attended college in San Bernardino, CA and Lowell Tech in Lowell, MA.
He was in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 and served as a member in the Seabee's.
He worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance for many years until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Patricia (Reid) Longtin, his son Richard F. Longtin Jr. and his wife Charlene of Springdale, OH; Glenn Longtin MacNeil and Brian J. MacNeil of Mt. Dora, FL; Keith Longtin and his wife Melissa of Mt. Dora, FL. Also, his brother and sisters, Patricia O'Brien, Ruth Pradartis and brother Joseph Longtin. Additionally, there are several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Paula (Barnes) Longtin.
At his request, burial will be private
with the internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA.
Donations in his name may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL. 32778
Funeral Home - www.loomisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020