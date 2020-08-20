Wilmington
Richard F. Parent Jr., a lifelong resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully, August 16, 2020, at the Courtyard Nursing Center in Medford. He was 65 years of age. Born in Arlington, Richard was the son of the late Richard F. Sr. and Jean D. (O'Brien) Parent.
"Rick", as he was known to family and friends, was raised and educated in Wilmington and was a 1975 graduate of the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, where he studied and learned his trade in the Machine Shop. Rick worked for many years as a talented Machinist with the former Sweetheart Plastics Company. Rick was also very talented with wood working and carpentry. He could always be found tinkering in his workshop on a project or fixing something that needed repair. He was a member of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Club Lodge 2070 and was also a member of the Tewksbury Lions Club. In his leisure time, Rick enjoyed coin collecting, hunting and fishing, taking long rides to and throughout Maine and New Hampshire. However, Rick's greatest joy was his children and grandchildren whom he adored and cherished spending time with. They were his true pride and joy. Rick will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for generosity and kind hearted ways.
Rick is survived by his daughters; Mandy Ladner and her husband Brian of Melrose, Richelle Tiberi and her husband Christopher of Billerica. He was the proud and loving grandfather of Lillian and Matthew Ladner, Madelyn and Michael Tiberi, and the late Lani Ladner. Brother of Jean Kimball, Donna Lang, Gail Moore and David Parent. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted in the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Wilmington, Monday, August 24th, at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. All attending are required to wear a face mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net View the online memorial for Richard F. Parent Jr.