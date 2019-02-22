Richard F. Pendergast

Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend



BILLERICA - Richard F. Pendergast age 86, beloved husband of the late Betty Ann (LeShane) Pendergast died Wednesday at his home.



He was born in Waltham, December 9, 1932, a son of the late John and Mary (Hurley) Pendergast and lived in Waltham before moving to Billerica 60 years ago. Mr. Pendergast proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



Richard was the Founder and Owner of Quality Microwave Interconnects in Andover until his retirement. Richard loved to work in his beautiful yard and wood working in his cellar. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoy his pool. The time spent with his family brought him his greatest joy.



He is survived by his daughters, Susan Blinn and her husband Stephen of Billerica, Sandra Kilday and her husband Michael of Duxbury formerly Westford and Jane Kerrigan of Andover; his son, Mark Pendergast and his wife Karen of Berwick, ME; grandfather of Katelyn Garrido, Mark Blinn, Maggie Shannon, Patrick, Molly, Shane and Annie Kilday, Elizabeth and James Kerrigan, Leah Fitzgerald and Emily Pendergast; his great grandchildren, Luke, Abbey, Emilia, Ellie, Jackson , Lucas and Evelyn; his brothers, James Pendergast of Wells, ME and Matthew Pendergast of Framingham; his sister, Mary Keyes of Needham and his life long and best friend, Fr. Arnold Colletti, Senior Priest in Residence, St. Mary Church, Chelmsford. Grandfather of the late Amy Harris and brother of the late William, John and Daniel Pendergast and Dorothy Aborn.



PENDERGAST - Of Billerica, Feb. 20, Richard F. Pendergast, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 10:30a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica.