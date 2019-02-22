Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pendergast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Pendergast

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard F. Pendergast
Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend

BILLERICA - Richard F. Pendergast age 86, beloved husband of the late Betty Ann (LeShane) Pendergast died Wednesday at his home.

He was born in Waltham, December 9, 1932, a son of the late John and Mary (Hurley) Pendergast and lived in Waltham before moving to Billerica 60 years ago. Mr. Pendergast proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Richard was the Founder and Owner of Quality Microwave Interconnects in Andover until his retirement. Richard loved to work in his beautiful yard and wood working in his cellar. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoy his pool. The time spent with his family brought him his greatest joy.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Blinn and her husband Stephen of Billerica, Sandra Kilday and her husband Michael of Duxbury formerly Westford and Jane Kerrigan of Andover; his son, Mark Pendergast and his wife Karen of Berwick, ME; grandfather of Katelyn Garrido, Mark Blinn, Maggie Shannon, Patrick, Molly, Shane and Annie Kilday, Elizabeth and James Kerrigan, Leah Fitzgerald and Emily Pendergast; his great grandchildren, Luke, Abbey, Emilia, Ellie, Jackson , Lucas and Evelyn; his brothers, James Pendergast of Wells, ME and Matthew Pendergast of Framingham; his sister, Mary Keyes of Needham and his life long and best friend, Fr. Arnold Colletti, Senior Priest in Residence, St. Mary Church, Chelmsford. Grandfather of the late Amy Harris and brother of the late William, John and Daniel Pendergast and Dorothy Aborn.

PENDERGAST - Of Billerica, Feb. 20, Richard F. Pendergast, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 10:30a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now