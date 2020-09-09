1/1
Richard F. ("Rick") Simpson
Lowell

Richard F. ("Rick") Simpson died unexpectedly at his home in Chelmsford on September 5, 2020. He was sixty-eight years old.

Rick was a son of the late Charles Simpson, Jr, and the late Olive (Frost) Simpson. He was born in Lowell and raised in Chelmsford, attended Chelmsford schools, and graduated from Chelmsford High School. He earned an Associates Degree from Middlesex Community College. Rick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the nuclear submarine USS Archerfish.

His professional years were spent primarily as a certified Pedorthist, and he ultimately retired from the UPS. While Rick enjoyed many interests including gardening, travel and home improvement projects, at which he excelled, his time was largely devoted to helping family, friends, and anyone who knew him. His compassion and caring extended even to the dozens of stray or injured animals he rescued over the years. He will be remembered particularly for his unfailing kindness, tireless energy, and generous spirit.

Rick is survived by his loving and devoted life companion, Suzanne Hurley, with whom he shared thirty-two happy years; by his brothers Michael Simpson of Wolfeboro, NH, Ronald Simpson of Florida, and Charles Simpson of Marlborough; his sister Elizabeth McHugh of Chelmsford, and many nieces & nephews. He is also survived by Suzanne's mother, Doris G. Hurley, nephew Sean M. Hurley and his wife Tabitha of Amesbury, and nephews Christian Ironfield and his son Chris of Lowell. Rick was predeceased by his sister Ellen Beeman and his brothers Leonard, Peter and Kenneth Simpson.

Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's memory to: Merrimack Valley Food Bank, 735 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854; or to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements by the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell, MA 978-458-6816. Please visit www.McDonoughFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.



View the online memorial for Richard F. ("Rick") Simpson

Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
