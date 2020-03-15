|
a well-known local developer, contractor, and avid golfer;
Pelham, NH
Richard G. "Dick" Boyle, 86, of Pelham, New Hampshire, and Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was the beloved husband of Ruth A. (McCaffrey) Bourk-Boyle, who survives him, and the late Mary (Manning) Boyle.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on September 29, 1933, a son of the late Thomas E. Boyle, Sr., and the late Jean (Bourk) Boyle, he attended St. Patrick Grammar School and Lowell Trade School.
Dick began his career at the age of 15 as a bricklayer and worked with his family for many years. He later became a successful developer and manager of affordable housing and commercial properties. Through his work, he provided housing for both lower income families and elderly people in the Lowell community. He also supported economic development in the Greater Lowell area.
He was a member of the Brick Layers Union, I.B.A.C #31, and the Lowell Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E #87.
In addition to his wife Ruth, he is survived by a step-daughter, Mary Ann (Manning) Kennedy and her husband Richard of Worcester; two grandchildren, Richard Kennedy of New York, New York and Elizabeth DeHoratius and her husband Edmund of Worcester, Massachusetts; two sisters, Barbara Clement of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Gail McDonald of Ipswich, Massachusetts; two brothers, Robert A. Boyle of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Gary D. Boyle and his wife Edna of Seabrook, New Hampshire; many nieces and nephews; four step-children, Michael Bourk of Pelham, New Hampshire, Timothy Bourk of Bozeman, Montana, Roger Bourk of Andover, Massachusetts, and Kerry Adams and her husband Michael of Hingham/Hull, Massachusetts. He is also survived by a daughter, Diane Crawford, her husband David, and their daughters Lauren and Ashley all of Arizona.
Three of his brothers, Thomas E. Boyle, Jr., Edward P. Boyle, and Roger E. Bourk, preceded him in death.
Boyle
There will be no calling hours. Relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Dick on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Church, 12 6th Street, Lowell, Massachusetts, 01850. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Please share e-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Dick's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Arrangements by the Pelham Funeral Home, Pelham, New Hampshire, (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020