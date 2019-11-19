Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Richard G. Hall


1942 - 2019
Richard G. Hall Obituary
Former Arlington High School

Dean of Students

Billerica

Richard G. Hall, Age 77, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 14 at the Lowell General Hospital.

He was born in Boston, March 20, 1942, a son of the late George E. and Anna M. (Leeman) Hall and was raised in Cambridge before moving to Billerica 52 years ago. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard was employed by the Arlington School System as a Teacher and later retired as the Dean of Students at Arlington High School in 2001. He also was employed as a Professor at the Middlesex Community College.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Hall and Thomas Hall both of Billerica; his sister, Gail Langley of Arlington and his grandson, Andrew R. Hall. He was also the former husband of the late Cathleen C. Hall.

Richard's burial will take place at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org/donate . Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
