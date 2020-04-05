|
loving husband, father,
grandfather, brother
LOWELL
Richard H. "Dick" Halligan, 80, a resident of the Highlands section of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Gail G. (Goyette) Halligan to whom he was married for 35 years.
Born in Lowell on March 29, 1940, he was a son of the late Russell J. and Claire M. (Piché) Halligan.
Dick was educated in Lowell schools and served with the Air Force Reserves.
Prior to his retirement, Dick was employed by the City of Lowell Water Department for over 25 years. He had been previously employed by Currier Citizen Corp.
He was a life member of the Lowell Lodge of Elks.
A talented singer, in his younger years Dick was a member of a local band and still enjoyed listening to all genres of music.
In his neighborhood, he was well known as the person who feeds the animals, and his backyard was home to many of the local wildlife.
In addition to his wife Gail, Dick leaves three children, Richard R. Halligan of Lowell, Kathleen M. Halligan of Dracut and Michael T. Halligan of Lowell; his granddaughter, Madelin Halligan; two brothers, Ronald Halligan and his wife Maureen of Dracut and Dennis Halligan of Lowell; a brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: The Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020