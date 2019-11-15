Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex St.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex St.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Richard H. Hanson Obituary
of Lowell

Richard Herman Hanson, 83, of Lowell, MA passed away Wednesday, November 13 at Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Menomonie WI., he was the son of the late Herman B. and Josephine E. (Ortner) Hanson.

He graduated from Memonie High School in Wisconsin and proudly served with the U.S. Army. While in the Army, Mr. Hanson was stationed at Fort Devens and met the love of his life, Jeannette Nadeau, at a roller-skating rink. The two wed on June 30th, 1957 and settled in Lowell after Richard's Honorable Discharge from the Army. For many years, he was employed as a Plastics Injection Molding Technician.

He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Chelmsford, MA, and enjoyed watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers, movies, reading and keeping his mind sharp, he always loved learning new things, listening to the Beatles and above all else, he loved and enjoyed spending time his family.

Besides his wife, Jeannette (Nadeau) Hanson he is survived by his daughters, Catherine and her husband, Robert Blais of Pelham, NH, Carolyn and her husband, Russell Silva of Lawrence, Patricia and her husband, Michael Lowe of Belmont, ME, Joyce and her husband, George McCormick of Tyngsboro and Julie Hanson of Nashua, NH, and many grandchildren.

Hanson

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visiting hours, Sunday, November 17th, from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. His Funeral will be Monday at 10:00 A.M. from the funeral home, with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford will follow.



View the online memorial for Richard H. Hanson
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
