|
|
formerly of Lowell
Richard H. "Dick" Stewart, 85, of Scottsdale, Arizona, loving husband of the late Frances T. (Mullen) Stewart, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Scottsdale. Educated in Lowell, graduate of the Class of 1951, Lowell High School.
He was veteran of the United States Army, serving his country from 1954 to 1956. Resided in Lowell until 2001, retired to Scottsdale to be closer to his grandchildren. Employed for over 30 years for the Courier Citizen and later Raytheon.
Enjoyed summers on Cape Cod. A true die-hard New England Patriots fan who was an original season ticket holder during the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He attended games into his late seventies. During retirement, he became an avid gardener, member of the American Iris Society and enjoyed working for several years at the Nesmith House on Andover St. in Lowell and volunteering for the Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale.
Loving father to the late Richard L. Stewart and his wife, Maureen of Lowell, Joseph F. Stewart, and Kevin P. Stewart, both of Phoenix, Arizona, and Kerry Milinazzo and her husband, Michael of Scottsdale; proud grandfather of Colin, Haley, Madeline, and Cassie Stewart all of Phoenix, and Clare and Liam Milinazzo both of Scottsdale; brother to Terry Stewart and his wife, Donna, the late Carole O'Loughlin and the late Kevin Stewart; brother-in-law of Leslie Paquette and her husband, Paul; father-in-law to Meredith Stewart, cousin and uncle to many; and is survived by his loyal dog Brady.
Stewart
On Tuesday, you are invited to his calling hours from 4 until 7 pm, at the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, 978-452-6361. On Wednesday his funeral will begin at 9 am, at the funeral home. His Funeral Mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell at 10 am. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
View the online memorial for Richard H. "Dick" Stewart
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 1, 2019