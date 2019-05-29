|
|
of Lowell, Clinical Psychologist; age 86 LOWELL Richard J. Bonier, a resident of West Andover, died on Tuesday, May 27th, 2019, following declining health. He was 86.
Richard, known to his friends as Dick, was born in Cambridge on July 31st, 1932, the first of five children born to Maurice J. and Catherine (O'Connell) Bonier. He and his siblings grew up on Carroll Street in Watertown, MA. Dick attended Harvard College, graduating in 1955. He continued his studies at Michigan State University, obtaining a doctorate in psychology in 1962.
When Dick finished his Ph.D., he returned to the Boston area, where he spent most of his career as Director of Adolescent Day Services at McLean Hospital in Belmont. After retirement from McLean, he continued to see patients in private practice.
Dick spent most of his time in the city he loved most, Lowell, MA.
The Bonier family would like to thank the staff of D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell for their exceptional care and patience.
Surviving Richard are his daughter, Frances, and her husband Paul Martin; his son, Thomas, and his wife Melissa; his daughter, Katie; and his friend and ex-wife Carolyn Malone Bonier; his four grandchildren, Elena and Allison Bonier, and Brodie Blue and Sean Thomas Martin. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Bonier, Barbara O'Neil, and Helen Evans. He was the brother of the late Mary Parry. BONIER Relatives and friends are invited to Dick's Visitation on Friday, May 31, from 3 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 6 PM in the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union: https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019