Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA
View Map

Richard J. Chalmers


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Chalmers Obituary
Beloved Uncle

LOWELL

Richard J. "Dicky" Chalmers, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died February 17, 2020, in Lowell, aged 73 years. He was the husband of the late Sharron (Crowley) Chalmers, and the late Mary Ann (Misner) Chalmers.

Born in Lowell, November 28, 1946, the son of the late William and Gertrude (Shaughnessy) Chalmers. He was educated in the Lowell school system, and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1964.

Mr. Chalmers worked at Raytheonin Andover and Bedford for over 30 years. In his younger days, he was an active volunteer with The Lowell Association for the Blind. Dicky was an avid reader, enjoyed camping and golfing, and adopted and loved many dogs during his life.

He is survived by ten nieces and nephews, many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, and several stepchildren. He was the brother of the late William Chalmers, Mary Emanouil, and Barbara Dube.

Chalmers

Friends are invited to his visitation at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Saturday from 10 to 11:45 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at Noon. Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Those who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Lowell Association for the Blind, 169 Merrimack Street, 2nd Floor, Lowell, MA 01852 (www.lowellassociationfortheblind.org), or the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 (www.lowellhumanesociety.org/donate). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Richard's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Richard J. Chalmers
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -