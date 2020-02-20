|
Beloved Uncle
LOWELL
Richard J. "Dicky" Chalmers, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died February 17, 2020, in Lowell, aged 73 years. He was the husband of the late Sharron (Crowley) Chalmers, and the late Mary Ann (Misner) Chalmers.
Born in Lowell, November 28, 1946, the son of the late William and Gertrude (Shaughnessy) Chalmers. He was educated in the Lowell school system, and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1964.
Mr. Chalmers worked at Raytheonin Andover and Bedford for over 30 years. In his younger days, he was an active volunteer with The Lowell Association for the Blind. Dicky was an avid reader, enjoyed camping and golfing, and adopted and loved many dogs during his life.
He is survived by ten nieces and nephews, many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, and several stepchildren. He was the brother of the late William Chalmers, Mary Emanouil, and Barbara Dube.
Friends are invited to his visitation at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Saturday from 10 to 11:45 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at Noon. Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Those who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Lowell Association for the Blind, 169 Merrimack Street, 2nd Floor, Lowell, MA 01852 (www.lowellassociationfortheblind.org), or the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 (www.lowellhumanesociety.org/donate). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Richard's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020